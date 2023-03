Kane recorded two shots and three hits in the Oilers' 3-2 win over the Bruins on Thursday.

Coming back from a nine-game absence due to an upper-body injury, Kane made his presence known, throwing out three hits and recording two PIM in 18:00 of ice time. He played on a line with Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman for most of the game and should be expected to occupy a large role within the Oilers' top-six forward core. On the season, Kane has nine goals and 19 points in 25 games.