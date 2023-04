Kane notched an assist, five shots on goal, two hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Ducks.

Kane has a modest three-game point streak going, earning two goals and an assist in that span. The winger's success coincides with a massive uptick in shots -- he has 21 shots on net during his streak compared to just 19 over the eight games prior. For the season, Kane has 15 goals, 12 helpers, 128 shots, 103 hits, 47 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 36 appearances.