Kane logged an assist, two hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

Kane has picked up three points in his last two games. The winger helped out on a Zach Hyman empty-net tally in the third period. Kane's spot in the top six remains secure as he's picked up two goals, four helpers, 30 shots on net, 33 hits, eight PIM and a plus-2 rating through seven contests. The 31-year-old played on the second line Wednesday, but that's still a large role as the Oilers lean heavily on their top forwards.