Kane posted a power-play goal and an assist in Tuesday's 7-4 loss against the Wild.

Kane had a busy evening, posting three shots on goal and four hits in 19:49 of ice time with a fighting major after a dustup with Brandon Duhaime. The 32-year-old had managed just a single assist across five games with a minus-6 rating, so perhaps this strong performance will jump-start his season. The Rangers loom next on the schedule Thursday.