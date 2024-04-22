Kane (abdomen) will be in the lineup versus Los Angeles for Monday's Game 1, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Kane will return to action following a three-game stint on the shelf due to a sports hernia. Despite slotting into a fourth-line role, Kane should still get opportunities with the man advantage. During the regular season, the veteran winger got back over the 20-goal threshold for the fifth time in the last six years with 24 goals and 44 points in 77 contests. He should offer decent offensive upside even in a limited role.