Share Video

Link copied!

Kane (abdomen) will be in the lineup versus Los Angeles for Monday's Game 1, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Kane will return to action following a three-game stint on the shelf due to a sports hernia. Despite slotting into a fourth-line role, Kane should still get opportunities with the man advantage. During the regular season, the veteran winger got back over the 20-goal threshold for the fifth time in the last six years with 24 goals and 44 points in 77 contests. He should offer decent offensive upside even in a limited role.

More News