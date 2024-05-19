Kane scored a goal on four shots, added 10 PIM, logged seven hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks in Game 6.

Kane converted the Oilers' fifth goal after Leon Draisaitl won a faceoff back to him. During his four-game point streak, Kane has two goals, two assists, 15 hits and 16 PIM. The winger is at seven points, 28 shots, 41 hits, 31 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 11 playoff contests. He continues to play in a middle-six role, though he's looked a little sharper since Draisaitl moved back to the second line at even strength.