Kane notched an assist, three shots on goal and five PIM in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Kane's goal streak ended at three games, but he extended his point streak with a helper. The 31-year-old winger has three goals and two helpers over his last four outings, giving him eight tallies, 10 assists, 80 shots on net, 66 hits, 29 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 22 contests overall. As long as he's in a top-six role with the Oilers, he'll be an intriguing option in fantasy.