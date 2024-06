Kane (abdomen) is a possibility for Game 5 against Florida on Tuesday, per Tracey Myers of NHL.com.

Kane will travel with the Oilers to Florida, and the team will evaluate his health ahead of Tuesday's contest. The 32-year-old forward has missed the last two games due to a sports hernia. Kane has generated four goals, four assists, 44 shots on net, 37 PIM and 64 hits in 20 outings this postseason.