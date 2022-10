Kane notched two assists, three shots on goal, six PIM and two hits in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Blackhawks.

Kane helped out on the first and last goals in the game. He's picked up points in three straight outings, logging a goal and four assists in that span. For the season, the 31-year-old winger has two goals, six helpers, 33 shots on net, 35 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-3 rating. He's never reliably been a point-per-game threat, but playing in the Oilers' top six could make him one this year.