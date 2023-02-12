Kane scored a goal in a 6-2 loss to Montreal on Sunday.
Kane's marker came at 14:59 of the second period and narrowed Montreal's lead to 3-2. It was his ninth goal and 19th point in 22 contests in 2022-23. Kane is on a five-game scoring streak and has provided four goals and six points over that span.
