Kane (hip) is questionable for Game 3 against Florida on Thursday, per Dan Rosen of NHL.com.

Kane has four goals, eight points, 37 PIM and 64 hits in 20 playoff contests this year. Corey Perry, who was a healthy scratch in Game 2 on Monday, is projected to draw back into the lineup at the expense of Ryan McLeod. However, if Kane is unavailable, then both Perry and McLeod might dress versus the Panthers.