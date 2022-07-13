Kane agreed to terms on a four-year, $20.5 million contract with the Oilers on Wednesday, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Kane was expected to hit the market but finalized a new deal with Edmonton shortly before free agency's opening. In 43 games with the club last year, the 30-year-old winger recorded 22 goals and 17 helpers, plus another 17 points in 15 postseason clashes. Back with the Oilers, Kane will likely find himself linking up with Connor McDavid on the top line and could push for the 30-goal threshold for the third time in his career.