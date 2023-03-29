Kane scored a goal on 11 shots and added four hits in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Golden Knights.

A day after Leon Draisaitl reached 300 career goals, he set up Kane's tally to get to the same milestone. Kane's goal also held up as the game-winner in Tuesday's high-scoring contest. The 31-year-old winger has managed five tallies and an assist through 10 outings in March, though he snapped a four-game drought Tuesday. For the season, he's at 25 points, 118 shots, 93 hits, 45 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 34 appearances.