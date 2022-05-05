Kane scored twice and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-0 win over Los Angeles.

All of Kane's points came in the third period, scoring a pair and assisting on a Jesse Puljujarvi goal. The 30-year-old winger now has eight goals and eight assists in 31 career postseason contests. Kane finished the regular season strong posting seven goals and nine assists in 14 games in April as he looks to carry the momentum into the playoffs.