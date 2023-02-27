Kane (upper body) is still considered day-to-day but won't be ready to face Boston on Monday, per NHL.com.

Kane will be out of action for his fifth consecutive contest due to his upper-body issue. Prior to his absence, the 31-year-old winger was rolling with four goals on 25 shots in his last seven outings, adding another two helpers, 13 PIM and five hits. Once cleared to play, Kane figures to reclaim his spot on the top line and No. 1 power-play unit where he figures to continue racking up goals.