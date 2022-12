Kane (wrist) was skating on his own Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Kane was stickhandling with only one hand as he underwent surgery three weeks ago when he was cut across his wrist by the skate of Philippe Myers. He is still expected to be out of action another 2-3 months, but this is a good first step for the talented winger, who has five goals, 13 points and 50 shots on goal in 14 games.