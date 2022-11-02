Kane scored three goals on eight shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Predators.

Kane scored twice in the first period and added an empty-netter in the third for his fifth regular-season hat trick. The 31-year-old winger has shown more playmaking than finishing early in 2022-23, but he's now at five goals, six assists, 42 shots, 14 PIM and 41 hits through 10 contests. Leon Draisaitl assisted on all of Kane's goals as the two star forwards continue to show chemistry on the second line.