Kane (upper body) didn't travel with the Oilers and won't be able for their next two games, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.
Kane will miss contests Thursday in Pittsburgh and Saturday in Columbus. His next chance to return will be Monday at home versus the Bruins, but it's unclear if he'll be ready to play by that game.
More News
-
Oilers' Evander Kane: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Oilers' Evander Kane: Not playing Sunday•
-
Oilers' Evander Kane: Pushes scoring streak to five games•
-
Oilers' Evander Kane: Point streak at four games•
-
Oilers' Evander Kane: On three-game goal-scoring streak•
-
Oilers' Evander Kane: Supplies two points Tuesday•