Kane (upper body) won't be in the lineup against Toronto on Wednesday, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Kane will be shelved for his sixth consecutive contest due to his lingering upper-body issue. Prior to his absence, the 31-year-old winger managed four goals and two assists in his previous seven contests. Whenever given the all-clear, Kane should immediately jump back into a top-six role alongside either Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl.