Kane scored a goal on four shots, added a power-play assist, levied 10 hits and notched two PIM in Sunday's 8-2 win over the Ducks.

Kane was a force in multiple ways Sunday. He got the Oilers on the board just over a minute after the Ducks' first goal, and he later assisted on Mattias Ekholm's closing tally in the third. The 10 hits were a season high for Kane, who also took a trip to the sin for for the second time in his last 10 outings. The winger has seven goals and one helper over his last seven games, and he's up to 10 tallies, nine assists, 66 shots, 76 hits, 40 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 20 contests overall.