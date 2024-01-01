Kane scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Ducks.

Kane missed one game with a lower-body injury, but he was able to play 16:52 in this contest after being labeled a game-time decision. He tallied an unassisted goal in the first period to put the Oilers ahead 2-1, and they never trailed after that. The winger had just four points over 11 games in December, but he's been solid with 24 points, 102 shots on net, 114 hits, 46 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 33 appearances this season.