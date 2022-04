Kane scored a goal on seven shots and went minus-2 in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Kane tallied at 3:08 of the contest on a feed from Connor McDavid. The 30-year-old Kane has scored five goals in his last three games, and he's added three assists during a five-game point streak. The winger is up to 21 tallies, 37 points, 136 shots on net, 129 hits, 56 PIM and a plus-22 rating in 40 contests as a regular top-line option for the Oilers.