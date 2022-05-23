Kane scored three goals on six shots, levied 10 hits and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Flames in Game 3.
Kane's natural hat trick came in a span of six minutes during the second period as the Oilers cashed in on their early dominance in this contest. With the hatty, the 30-year-old winger is up to 10 goals, three assists, 43 shots, 48 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 10 playoff contests. He's played on the top line in the last two games with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, a trio the Flames' defense has yet to be able to contain.
More News
-
Oilers' Evander Kane: Logs power-play helper•
-
Oilers' Evander Kane: Another three-point effort Thursday•
-
Oilers' Evander Kane: Nets first playoff hat trick•
-
Oilers' Evander Kane: Records three points in victory•
-
Oilers' Evander Kane: Game-winner extends goal streak•
-
Oilers' Evander Kane: Scores in third straight game•