Kane logged an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 6.

Kane entered Sunday on a six-game point drought, failing to provide the supporting offense that the Oilers needed more of to keep their playoff run going. The winger had five points, 52 hits, 46 PIM, 38 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 12 playoff appearances. He should return to a top-six role again in 2023-24.