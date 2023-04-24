Kane found the back of the net in Edmonton's 5-4 overtime victory over LA in Game 4 on Sunday.

Kane's marker came late in the third frame to tie the contest at 4-4. It was his second goal and third point in four playoff outings this year. That's not at the same level as his seven goals and nine points in seven appearances he recorded during Edmonton's 2022 series against LA, but his recent offensive production is nothing to complain about. He's also been a valuable physical presence with 19 hits in the 2023 postseason.