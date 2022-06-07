Kane served his one-game suspension Monday.

Kane was suspended for boarding Nazem Kadri early in Game 3 on Saturday, forcing the Oilers' winger to miss a must-win contest. The Oilers couldn't get the job done, so Kane's next game action will be in the 2022-23 campaign. The veteran winger finished the postseason with 13 goals, four assists, 57 shots, 73 shots and 37 PIM in 15 appearances. He also had 39 points, 152 shots, 135 hits, 60 PIM and a plus-25 rating in 43 regular-season contests, so the pending unrestricted free agent will likely draw a lot of attention on the open market if Edmonton doesn't find a way to fit him into their plans for next year.