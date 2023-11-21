Kane scored a goal on four shots, logged four hits and added 14 PIM in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers.

Kane scored in the first period, but his first of two minor penalties allowed the Panthers to jump-start their comeback on the power play. The 32-year-old winger has five goals and two assists over his last five contests. For the season, he's at 16 points, 55 shots on net, 63 hits, 38 PIM and a minus-4 rating. He's never topped 57 points in a full season, but he's off to a blistering pace in 2023-24.