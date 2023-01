Kane scored a goal on five shots in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks.

This was Kane's first game back from a personal leave, and the goal was his first in four contests since he returned from a wrist injury. Despite the lack of results, the 31-year-old winger has managed 11 hits and 18 shots on net over that longer span. He has six tallies, eight assists, 68 shots on net, 62 hits, 20 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 18 outings.