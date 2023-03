Kane scored a goal on five shots, added eight hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Kings.

Kane put the Oilers up 1-0 in the last minute of the first period. That was ultimately all the offense they needed. The 31-year-old winger has scored in back-to-back contests since snapping a four-game point drought. For the season, he's up to 15 tallies, 11 helpers, 123 shots on net, 101 hits, 45 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 35 outings.