Kane scored a pair of goals and levied five hits in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flames in Game 4.

Kane scored on a floater late in the first period and added an empty-netter on a late power play in the third. The winger has five goals in his last two games and 12 tallies in 11 playoff contests overall. The 30-year-old has added three assists, 46 shots on net, 53 hits, 26 PIM and a plus-9 rating, and he's looked at his best on a line with superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.