Kane tallied a goal and two assists in Sunday's 5-2

Kane picked up assists on Brett Kulak's opening goal in the first period and Vincent Desharnais' tally in the third before adding an empty-netter, his second goal on the campaign. The 32-year-old Kane is now up to six points (two goals, four assists) through eight contests this season, with four of his points coming in the last three games. He should continue skating in a top-six role while logging time on Edmonton's second power-play unit.