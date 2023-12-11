Kane scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in Sunday'[s 4-1 win over the Devils.

The 32-year-old winger set Connor McDavid up for a de facto empty-net tally early in the third period, as New Jersey goalie Akira Schmid was caught out of his cage, and McDavid returned the favor late in the frame once the Devils had pulled their netminder. Kane snapped a brief three-game point drought with the performance, but he's been very productive over the last month with nine goals and 13 points in his last 13 contests.