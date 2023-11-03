Kane posted a goal and an assist along with six shots in the Oilers' 4-3 loss to the Stars on Thursday.

Kane opened the scoring for the Oilers, knotting the score at 1-1 off a shot in the slot that beat Scott Wedgewood. He would also pick up an assist on Sam Gagner's second goal. After struggling out the gate with just one assist in five games, Kane has been on fire as of late, scoring three goals and seven points in his last four games to give him eight points on the season. The Canadian forward should continue to see time in the Oilers' top-six forward core and second power-play unit.