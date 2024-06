Kane (hip) is expected to miss Game 3 against the Panthers on Thursday, per Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.

Kane has four goals, eight points, 37 PIM and 64 hits in 20 playoff outings this year. Corey Perry and Derek Ryan, who were both healthy scratches for Game 2 on Monday, are projected to draw back into the lineup. Sam Carrick is slated to miss Thursday's game after logging 7:31 of ice time in Edmonton's last contest, but unlike Kane, it's believed Carrick's absence is the coach's decision.