Kane (wrist) was put on the long-term injured reserve list Wednesday and is expected to miss 3-4 months.

Kane left Tuesday's 3-2 win against Tampa Bay after suffering a cut to his wrist. He was stabilized and transported to a hospital to undergo a procedure. Kane is a key part of the Oilers' forward core, contributing five goals and 13 points in 14 games before the injury. Warren Foegele might get a chance to play regularly on the top-six while Kane is out of the lineup.