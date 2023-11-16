Kane scored three goals including the overtime winner in Wednesday's 4-3 victory over the Kraken.

The 32-year-old winger didn't get to work until there was less than seven minute remaining in regulation, but Kane single-handedly erased a 3-1 lead for Seattle with his seventh career hat trick, and a natural one at that. After a sluggish start that saw him manage only one assist through his first five games, Kane has caught fire with five multi-point performances in his last 10 contests, giving him seven goals and 15 points through 15 games on the season.