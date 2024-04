Kane (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup Monday versus San Jose, according to Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Kane will get the game off to recover from a minor injury. He has accounted for 24 goals, 44 points, 220 shots on net and 250 hits in 77 appearances this season. He will be replaced in Monday's lineup by Connor McDavid (lower body), who is ready to return from a three-game absence.