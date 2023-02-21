Kane (upper body) won't play Tuesday against Philadelphia.

Kane was also unavailable for Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to Colorado. He remains day-to-day. Kane has supplied nine goals, 19 points, 88 shots on net and 66 hits in 24 games this season. The Oilers shuffled around line combinations Sunday and will likely do that again Tuesday, so Mattias Janmark and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins could see additional time with Connor McDavid.