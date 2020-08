The Oilers have loaned Berglund to Linkoping HC of the SHL.

Berglund spent the entirety of the 2019-20 campaign with Skelleftea AIK of the SHL, notching five goals and 20 points while posting a plus-4 rating in 52 games. The 23-year-old blueliner will likely be recalled whenever the next AHL season gets underway, but at this point there's no telling when that may be.