Oilers' Filip Berglund: Signs two-year deal

Berglund inked a two-year, entry-level contract with Edmonton on Friday.

Berglund was drafted by the Oilers in the third round of the 2016 NHL Draft and has spent the past four seasons playing for Skelleftea AIK in the Swedish hockey league. In 200 SHL appearances, the 22-year-old notched 10 goals and 43 helpers, in addition to another four assists in 31 postseason contests. The blueliner will be joining Linkoping HC for the upcoming 2020-21 campaign before making the jump to North America.