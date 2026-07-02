Oilers' Frederik Andersen: Linking up with Edmonton

Andersen signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Oilers on Wednesday, per PuckPedia.

The value of the deal could increase to $2.8 million with performance bonuses. He can get up to $1 million in bonuses for games played, and additional $200,000 per playoff round the Oilers win in which he plays at least half of the games. It's a worthy gamble for the Oilers, who will get a Stanley Cup-winning goalie on the roster to pair with Tristan Jarry, as well as a quality depth option in Devon Levi. Given the various question marks with all three netminders, it wouldn't be surprising for Edmonton to carry all three throughout the season.