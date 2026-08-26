Andersen will not take part in training camp due to an undisclosed injury suffered during the offseason, the Oilers announced Wednesday.

Andersen looked poised to enter the 2026-27 season as the No. 1 option in Edmonton, but his absence from training camp could open the door for both Tristan Jarry and Devon Levi. Considering the 36-year-old Andersen hasn't appeared in more than 40 games since the 2021-22 campaign, he was unlikely to be a top goaltender option even if healthy. This injury could further impact his fantasy value.