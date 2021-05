Haas (foot) won't play Saturday against the Canucks but should be ready by the playoffs, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

The cause of Haas' injury was previously unknown, but it was revealed that he was injured by taking a shot to the foot. Edmonton has three more regular season games left after Saturday, and it sounds like Haas could miss some or all of those as well, though he's yet to be ruled out officially beyond Saturday.