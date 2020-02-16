Oilers' Gaetan Haas: Cold again
Haas has no points in his last six games.
Haas has been dry since the start of January, with just three points in his last 15 appearances. The Swiss center is filling a second-line role with Connor McDavid's quad injury thinning the Oilers' depth down the middle. However, if Haas doesn't start chipping in more, Riley Sheahan or Ryan Nugent-Hopkins might be given a chance in that role instead.
