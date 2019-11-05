Oilers' Gaetan Haas: Deposits first NHL goal
Haas scored a goal and added two hits in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Coyotes.
Haas tipped a point shot from Matt Benning to tie the game in the third period. It's his first career goal and second point in nine appearances this year. Haas also has 12 hits, but his fourth-line deployment makes it unlikely he'll be of interest to fantasy owners in 2019-20.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.