Haas scored a goal and added two hits in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Haas tipped a point shot from Matt Benning to tie the game in the third period. It's his first career goal and second point in nine appearances this year. Haas also has 12 hits, but his fourth-line deployment makes it unlikely he'll be of interest to fantasy owners in 2019-20.

