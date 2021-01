Haas (COVID-19) will miss Wednesday's season opener versus the Canucks and at least the first week of the season, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Per Gregor, James Neal (undisclosed) could return to the Oilers next week, but Haas will be out longer than that. The 28-year-old Haas is recovering from COVID-19 -- his positive test was revealed Dec. 21. The Swiss center could eventually work his way into a fourth-line role which will be handled for now by Jujhar Khaira.