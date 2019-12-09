Haas posted an assist and went 7-for-8 in faceoffs in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sabres.

Haas picked up some residual power-play time on the second unit, setting up Joakim Nygard's tally in the second period. Haas is up to six points, 24 hits and 19 shots on goal in 24 appearances this season. The 27-year-old should continue to work in a low-scoring, bottom-six role.