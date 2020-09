Haas was loaned to SC Bern of the Swiss NLA for the start of the 2020-21 season.

Haas last played for SC Bern back in 2018-19 when he registered 38 points in 50 appearances. In 58 outing with the Oilers this year, the 27-year-old center notched five goals, five helpers and 54 shots while logging 9:42 of ice time per game. Haas figures to be a lock for the 23-man roster in 2020-21 and figures to fill a bottom-six role for the organization.