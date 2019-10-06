Oilers' Gaetan Haas: Helper for first career point

Haas registered an assist and two hits in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Kings.

The Swiss forward earned his first career point by providing the lone assist on fellow newcomer Joakim Nygard's first career goal. Haas went plus-2 in the contest. The 27-year-old skated 12:18 in Saturday's appearance after only registering 2:11 in his first career game versus the Canucks on Wednesday.