Oilers' Gaetan Haas: Helper for first career point
Haas registered an assist and two hits in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Kings.
The Swiss forward earned his first career point by providing the lone assist on fellow newcomer Joakim Nygard's first career goal. Haas went plus-2 in the contest. The 27-year-old skated 12:18 in Saturday's appearance after only registering 2:11 in his first career game versus the Canucks on Wednesday.
