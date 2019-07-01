Oilers' Gaetan Haas: Inks entry-level deal

Haas signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Oilers on Monday, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Haas has spent the last two seasons with SC Bern of the NLA in his native Switzerland, racking up 30 goals and 79 points in 97 games. The 27-year-old forward will compete for a spot in the Oilers' bottom six during training camp.